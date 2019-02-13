Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Leitner, Charles Lee "Charlie" Passed away on Tuesday January 29, 2019 at age 72 years. Husband of Mary Leitner. Loving father of Steven (Jennifer), James Heisler, Michael (Tina), and Michelle (Brian) Walker. Dear brother of Dan (Karyn), Cindy (the late Larry) Hartzheim, Peter (Peggy), Patrick (Kim), and the late David. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday February 17 from 3:00PM until the time of a Celebration of Life at 5:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield. The Milwaukee firefighters honor guard and the US Navy will be presenting honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
