Charles Lewitzke
Milwaukee - Charles Lewitzke age 94 of Milwaukee Passed away May 24th. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Janet (Reid) Lewitzke and survived by his brother Harold McGarry, 10 children, 25 grandchildren, and 36 great grandchildren. Full military honors and celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.