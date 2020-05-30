Charles Lewitzke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Lewitzke

Milwaukee - Charles Lewitzke age 94 of Milwaukee Passed away May 24th. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Janet (Reid) Lewitzke and survived by his brother Harold McGarry, 10 children, 25 grandchildren, and 36 great grandchildren. Full military honors and celebration of life to be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved