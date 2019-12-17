|
Charles "Charlie" Michael Burton
Fox Point - At the age of 23 Charlie passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2019, after an eight-year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, a pediatric bone cancer.
Charlie was born on October 22, 1996 in Milwaukee, WI. He attended the University School of Milwaukee for 15 years, graduating cum laude in 2015. Charlie thrived at University School, which provided a rich environment in which he grew as a scholar and leader. Beginning in PK, this is where Charlie made many lifelong friends. Charlie's family thanks the USM community, administrators, and teachers for their support and accommodations as he balanced academics and his cancer battle.
In lower school Charlie excelled in competitive chess. In middle and upper school, he competed in soccer, basketball and golf. Charlie was elected Prom King his junior year and prefect (the school's highest student leadership honor) his senior year.
Following graduation and despite ongoing health challenges, Charlie was thrilled to become a student at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, as a fourth-generation Badger.
Charlie achieved academic success despite the intrusion of cancer treatments. He was accepted into UW's Business School, where he studied marketing, supply chain management and Spanish for business. He was a proud and active member of Delta Sigma Pi (DSP) business fraternity. Through DSP and other avenues, he engaged in numerous philanthropic activities, including channeling his experiences to support others with cancer.
In addition to his cousins, Charlie developed a close and remarkable group of friends at UW Madison. They were loyal and supportive of him and he to them.
Through tenacity and logistical persistence, Charlie was able to spend the vast majority of his time in Madison, which he loved, even though his medical care was at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
A huge Badger sports fan, Charlie attended every football and basketball game possible. He often watched games with his cousins Collin and Jacob and his roommates. Two of his favorite Badger victories were: the football team beating LSU in a game at Lambeau Field and the basketball team beating an undefeated Michigan team. His love of Wisconsin sports extended to the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
A highlight of Charlie's life was traveling to Spain - first for a two-week exchange to Madrid in high school and then for a semester in Seville during his junior year of college. Doing chemotherapy in Spain did not slow him down. Aside from Spain, Charlie and friends visited 10 other countries. As a result of his time in Madrid, Charlie formed a special bond with the Justribo family, who fostered his love of the Atletico de Madrid soccer team.
Charlie was very competitive, whether it be ping-pong, board games or golf, where he delighted in beating his father. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Door County. Time there was spent kayaking, boating and hiking, among other things. Perhaps his favorite activity there was playing miniature golf at the Red Putter, where he was a "pro."
In addition to his human friends, he loved all dogs, especially the family's two rescue dogs - Franklin the dachshund and Gordie the springer spaniel.
Charlie is survived by: his loving parents, Mike and Carrie (nee Mead); older sister and best friend Emily (25); grandfather Charles "Chuck" and the late Nancy (nee Graves) Mead of Sister Bay, WI and formerly of Waukesha, WI; and grandparents Paul and Frances Burton of Ephraim, WI and Boulder, CO.
Charlie is also survived by: uncle Dr. Bob (Carol) Mead of Green Bay, WI; uncle John (Deidre) Mead of Hudson, WI; aunt Julie Burton of Boulder, CO; cousins Joe, Madeline, Jacob, Alison (Sanjin), Kelly, Michelle, Lauren (Joe), Reed, and best buddy Collin.
Family and friends will miss so many things about Charlie, including his kindness, self-effacing nature, quick wit and love of a good meal. He was a gentle, old soul, which belied an incredible fighting spirit.
Charlie's family would like to thank everyone at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, especially Team Charlie: Dr. Browning, Dr. Firat, Dr. King, Renee Harteau, Kelly Pergande, Amy Newman, PhD and Gina Leonard.
Visitation Saturday January 4, 2020 from 1:30PM until 2:30PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00PM AT NORTH SHORE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217. A Life Celebration will take place following the church service, more details will be provided in the Sunday December 22 Journal Sentinel newspaper edition and online. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gold in September (G9), a childhood cancer non-profit organization dedicated to growing awareness, inspiring action and funding research for childhood cancer. www.goldinseptember.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019