Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
NORTH SHORE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Fox Point, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
NORTH SHORE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Fox Point, WI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Shully's Watermark
146 Green Bay Rd.
Thiensville, WI
Charles Michael "Charlie" Burton


1996 - 2019
Charles Michael "Charlie" Burton Notice
Charles "CHARLIE" Michael Burton

Fox Point - At the age of 23 Charlie passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2019, after an eight-year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, a pediatric bone cancer.

Charlie is survived by his loving parents, Mike and Carrie (nee Mead), older sister and best friend Emily (25) along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday January 4, 2020 from 1:30PM until 2:30PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00PM AT NORTH SHORE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217. A Life Celebration will take place following the church service at Shully's Watermark, 146 Green Bay Rd, Thiensville, WI 53092. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gold in September (G9), a childhood cancer non-profit organization dedicated to growing awareness, inspiring action and funding research for childhood cancer. www.goldinseptember.org

Please see the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel 12/22/19 edition or view Schmidt and Bartelt website for full obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019
