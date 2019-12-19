|
Charles "CHARLIE" Michael Burton
Fox Point - At the age of 23 Charlie passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2019, after an eight-year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, a pediatric bone cancer.
Charlie is survived by his loving parents, Mike and Carrie (nee Mead), older sister and best friend Emily (25) along with other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday January 4, 2020 from 1:30PM until 2:30PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00PM AT NORTH SHORE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217. A Life Celebration will take place following the church service at Shully's Watermark, 146 Green Bay Rd, Thiensville, WI 53092. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gold in September (G9), a childhood cancer non-profit organization dedicated to growing awareness, inspiring action and funding research for childhood cancer. www.goldinseptember.org
Please see the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel 12/22/19 edition or view Schmidt and Bartelt website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019