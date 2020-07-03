Charles "Charlie" MillerWauwatosa - January 14, 1929-May 30, 2020 Was called peacefully to Eternal Life and into our Lord's loving arms on May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margherita Miller (nee Vella) and Beloved father of Theresa Parry. Dearest brother of the late Ruth Hill and Carol Miller. Fond brother-in-law of the late Joseph and Maria Sanfellipo and Joseph and Joanne Vella. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Visitation Thursday July 9th at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:00-10:00 AM . A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls. Private Interment. A special thank you to the hospice team at Luther Manor.