Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Schneider Notice
Charles P. Schneider

Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Divine Mercy Hour of 3:00pm. Age 84 years-Loving father of Christine (the late Greg) Strohbusch, Carla (Kevin) Zevnik-Seufzer, Connie Schneider, Carolyn (Steve) Schneider-Donley, Catherine (Jeff) Hartsman, Peter (Jan) Schneider, Paula Schneider, Barbara (Ryan) Demares and Monica (Dan) Walden. Preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth and sisters, Lennethe Paur and Anna Smead. Further survived by 28 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and Barbara H. Stetter, mother of his 9 children.

Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI PARISH-WEST, 201 N. 76th St., Milwaukee from 11am until Time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00Noon. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, have masses said for Charles.

Charles was a long-time employee of Pabst Brewery. Thank you to Clement Manor and St. Luke's Neurological ICU Unit.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline