Charles P. Schneider
Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Divine Mercy Hour of 3:00pm. Age 84 years-Loving father of Christine (the late Greg) Strohbusch, Carla (Kevin) Zevnik-Seufzer, Connie Schneider, Carolyn (Steve) Schneider-Donley, Catherine (Jeff) Hartsman, Peter (Jan) Schneider, Paula Schneider, Barbara (Ryan) Demares and Monica (Dan) Walden. Preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth and sisters, Lennethe Paur and Anna Smead. Further survived by 28 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and Barbara H. Stetter, mother of his 9 children.
Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI PARISH-WEST, 201 N. 76th St., Milwaukee from 11am until Time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00Noon. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, have masses said for Charles.
Charles was a long-time employee of Pabst Brewery. Thank you to Clement Manor and St. Luke's Neurological ICU Unit.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019