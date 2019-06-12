Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Charles Philip Hubele

Hubele, Charles Philip A longtime resident of Menomonee Falls passed away on June 10, 2019 at the age of 83 years. He was born on March 28, 1936 in Carmi, IL. Beloved husband of Ruby Marilyn for 60 years. Dearest father of the late David, Kyle (Jeff) Holly, and Kristen (Rob) Dwyer. Adored grandfather of Lisa (Mike) Cook, Beth (Bryan) Mulkerron, Jessie (Matt) Ische, Chad (Amanda) Holly, Owen (Meghan) Dwyer, CJ (Katelyn) Dwyer and Matthew Dwyer. Cherished great-grandfather of Molly, Emmet, Lucy, Lotte, Quinn, Carly, Mason, Conlin and Cody. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Wilhelmina Hubele and sister Phyllis Hubele. Memorial Visitation Thursday June 13 at the Funeral Home from 4:00PM - 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the appreciated. Charles graduated from Carmi High School, University of Illinois and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Phil was the first Booster Club President of Menomonee Falls East High School (1978-80). He loved sports especially watching the Packers, Brewers and horse racing. But most of all, he loved attending all activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
