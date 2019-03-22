|
Popple, Charles "Charlie" Entered God's loving arms, Monday March 18, 2019 at the age of 71. Married to the love of his life, Beatrice "Bea" for 51 years. Loving father of Michelle (Michael) Greguska and Chad Charles (Urszula Michalowska). Proud grandpa of Miko and Milan. Preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Norman. He will be dearly missed by many dear friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home Sunday March 24th, 12 Noon - 1:45 PM, with a Celebration of Life at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers spend a little extra money on your next vacation (or ours!!!)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019