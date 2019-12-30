Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. "Ross" Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. "Ross" Campbell Notice
Charles R. "Ross" Campbell

Port Washington - December 17, 2019 age 87 years. Loving father of Heidi (Brad) Behlke and Gretchen (Robert) Berthiaume, proud Papa of Alexis "Ali" Neylon, Gabi Berthiaume, Haley and Braden Behlke and Nate Neylon. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by wife Carol (nee Nicklas), parents Errol and Zoe Campbell and sisters Coralie Thorogood and Jill Kaye. Memorial Service 11AM Saturday, January 11th at St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church, 3448 Green Bay Road, Port Washington. Father Julian Hills will preside. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Saturday from 10-11AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Spina Bifida Association of Wisconsin. (https://www.sbwis.org/)

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline