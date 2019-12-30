|
|
Charles R. "Ross" Campbell
Port Washington - December 17, 2019 age 87 years. Loving father of Heidi (Brad) Behlke and Gretchen (Robert) Berthiaume, proud Papa of Alexis "Ali" Neylon, Gabi Berthiaume, Haley and Braden Behlke and Nate Neylon. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by wife Carol (nee Nicklas), parents Errol and Zoe Campbell and sisters Coralie Thorogood and Jill Kaye. Memorial Service 11AM Saturday, January 11th at St. Simon the Fisherman Episcopal Church, 3448 Green Bay Road, Port Washington. Father Julian Hills will preside. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Saturday from 10-11AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Spina Bifida Association of Wisconsin. (https://www.sbwis.org/)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020