Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles R. "Foxie" Fox Notice
Charles R. Fox "Foxie"

Milwaukee - Passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Anna (nee Rantamaki) Fox. Dear father of Jodie (Frank) Wieland, Randy (Dorothy) Fox, and the late Rick Podner. Dear grandpa of Jordan (Sarah) Wieland and Brady Wieland. Great-grandpa of Rosalie Wieland. Further survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on FRIDAY, October 11, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral Services at 7PM. Private interment at Mount View Cemetery in South Range, Michigan.

Charlie retired from Astronautics Inc., in 2008 after 15 years of service. He was the ultimate Packers fan, in which he loved to watch with his son Randy. He also loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
