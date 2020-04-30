Charles R. "Chuck" Gressle



Radisson - Charles R. "Chuck" Gressle, 91 of Radisson and formerly of Milwaukee, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ladysmith Care Community in Ladysmith, WI.



Chuck was born on November 14, 1928 in Milwaukee to Harry & Catherine (Maier) Gressle. They preceded him in death.



He married Gertrude Andrew on September 26, 1954 in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on February 28, 1975.



Chuck is survived by 1 daughter; Kara (Eric) Douglass of Ladysmith, 2 sons; Paul Kip Gressle of Ladysmith and Keith (Diana) Gressle of Milwaukee, 3 granddaughters; Sara (Josh Olson) Douglass, Rachael (Michael) Cormican and Hannah Douglass, 1 great-grandson; Roland Olson and 1 brother; Harry A. Gressle of Sun City, AZ.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gertrude, 2 sisters and 3 brothers.



Chuck enjoyed being a visual manager for the Boston Store Corporation for many years and other department stores prior to that. He found the Greek Orthodox faith when he married Gertrude and actively lived his faith for the remainder of his life. He was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa and was actively involved in many church functions for many years. He was a US-Army veteran and was stationed in Colorado. He loved to paint, decorating local nursing homes with Christmas displays for many years. After his retirement he moved to Radisson and especially enjoyed living at his home on the Chippewa River.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church or the Ladysmith Care Community Activity Fund. Funeral services for the family will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Fr. Hermann Klarr presiding followed by a service at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church with Frs. Panteleimon Dalianis and Ted Trifon presiding with burial to follow in Glen Oaks Cemetery in Milwaukee.



A special thank you to the staff at Ladysmith Care Community for the loving care and friendship that were given to Chuck during his stay.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store