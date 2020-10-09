Charles R. Hoppe
Of Mequon, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, age 80 years. Loving father of Curtis (friend Carla Barnes), Chris (Deanna), Clayton (Virginia), Conrad (Nina) and Cheryl (Artie) Dison. Dear father-in-law of Jeff Johnson. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Service Thursday, October 15, 2020, 1PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg. Interment at Immanuel Cemetery. In state on Thursday, from 11AM until 12:45PM. Memorials of your choice are appreciated. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com