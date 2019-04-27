Resources
Charles R. "Chuck" Schaus

Schaus, Charles "Chuck" R. Charles R Schaus "Chuck", age 55 passed away unexpectedly Friday April 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 11, 1963. Loving husband to Margie & daddy to furry kids Buster & Winnie. Survived by his dad Jim Schaus & Linda,mom Marti Schaus, his brother, step-brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors & coworkers. Preceded in death sister Lauri Schaus, Don & Marge Wilson, Bev Wilson,Grandparents and Aunts and Uncles. Chuck will be cremated & Celebration of life will take place Sat. 5/4/[email protected] Cypress Creek MHP clubhouse, Leesburg, FL.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
