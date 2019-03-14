|
Sheppard, Charles R. Of Cedar Grove, formerly of West Allis, March 12, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Beloved father of Tracy (Ralph) Zareczny, Tim Sheppard, and Teri (Ron) Sheppard Groshans. Loving grandfather of Becca and Ryan Zareczny, Brianna (Peter) Garvey, and Skyler Sheppard. Dearest great-grandfather of Noah, Mateo and Liam. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services Sunday, March 17th at 1 PM at the Funeral Home. Visitation prior to the service from 11 AM to 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Chuck's family would like to thank Kari and the staff at Cedar Grove Gardens and the staff of St. Nicholas Hospice for excellent care. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019