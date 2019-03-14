Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sheppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Sheppard

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles R. Sheppard Notice
Sheppard, Charles R. Of Cedar Grove, formerly of West Allis, March 12, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Beloved father of Tracy (Ralph) Zareczny, Tim Sheppard, and Teri (Ron) Sheppard Groshans. Loving grandfather of Becca and Ryan Zareczny, Brianna (Peter) Garvey, and Skyler Sheppard. Dearest great-grandfather of Noah, Mateo and Liam. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services Sunday, March 17th at 1 PM at the Funeral Home. Visitation prior to the service from 11 AM to 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Chuck's family would like to thank Kari and the staff at Cedar Grove Gardens and the staff of St. Nicholas Hospice for excellent care. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now