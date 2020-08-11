Charles R. WillmsOak Creek - Passed away August 11, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving husband of Jeanne (nee Freiburger). Beloved father of Kristen (Brandon) Orlando, James (Crystal) Willms, and Scott Willms. Proud grandfather of Nathan Orlando, Lauren Orlando, Alex Willms, and Adeline Willms. Dear son of Luella (the late Robert) Willms. Brother of Michael Willms and Thomas (Wendy) Willms. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Charles worked at WE Energies for over 31 years at the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant and the Lakeside Power Plant. He was an avid Lake Michigan fisherman and a Packer fan. Special thanks to the staff at Horizon Home Hospice for their kind and loving care.Private family services will be held.