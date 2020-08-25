Dr. Charles Ritter DDSOconomowoc - Dr.Charles J. Ritter passed away peacefully and went to be with our Lord on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc, WI. He was born on March 27, 1924 to William and Irene Gutschenritter.A fervent Catholic he is looking forward to being reunited with the love of his life Nancy.Charles is survived by his children Charles(Susan)Ritter, Dr. Robert (Gayle) Ritter, Dr. Tom Ritter, Paul(Sherry) Ritter, John (Lynn) Ritter, Peter (Heather) Ritter, Tim (Val) Ritter: grandchildren, Jessica, William, Sarah, Brian, Austin, Elise, Emily, Allison, Eric, Jonathon, Camaron, Sam; great-grand son Cole Ritter. Dr. Ritter is also survived by his sister Ellen (Starke) and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy L (Van Eweyk), son Michael J. Ritter and niece, Melissa Ritter.He will be buried at St Catherine's of Alexandria Catholic Church where he was baptized so many years ago close to his family farm in Mapleton. He enjoyed a long and productive life.Charles's education started in a one room schoolhouse. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1942 where he was class president. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served as a second lieutenant on a B-29 as a navigator. He was based on Tinian Island in the Japanese Theater with the 6th Bomb group. Like so many of the Greatest Generation he was a quiet warrior.After the war Charles attended Marquette University Dental School earning his degree in 1952. He started his practice with his brother Dr. James Ritter MD. He was later joined by his son Dr. Robert Ritter DDS working as a team for fifteen years. He was a skilled and caring practitioner always putting his patients first and foremost. His dental career included numerous volunteer trips to Haiti with Nancy working side by side as his nurse. These two also were very involved at the Guadalupe Center in Milwaukee.Charles and Nancy were married in June 1952 and together had eight sons. They lovingly raised their large family in Elm Grove and on Okauchee Lake. In their later years Marco Island, Fl. became their winter getaway.Charles was ever the gentleman, principled, kind and generous. He and Nancy traveled extensively throughout their lives. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially at the "cottage". Friday nights always included the Fish Fry ritual with friends from the Okauchee Lake Yacht Club where he served as a past Commodore. He relished a good game of poker, boating, gardening, and puttering around the house.We were so grateful to have been raised by two wonderful parents that taught us how to live a good and honorable life. Charles is in the loving arms of all his loved ones that went before him. We will miss him more than words can say, but he will forever be in our hearts.Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.Due to the current health situation services will be for immediate family only. We will be planning a celebration to honor Charles in the summer of 2021The entire Ritter family would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the wonderful caring staff at Shorehaven who so lovingly watched over Charles during his stay there.