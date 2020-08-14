Charles Robert MilnePewaukee - Born to Eternal Life Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 94 in Pewaukee WI. Loving husband to Helen Baily Milne for 28 years, and preceded in death by wife of 42 years, Nancy Ritter Milne "Ricky" in 1991. Wonderful father to Scott Milne (Cindy) Eau Claire WI, Nicky Seifert (Ken) Lac du Flambeau WI, Patty Reddy (Pete) Wauwatosa WI, Bruce Milne (Becky) Erin WI, deceased son Peter Milne (2001) Milwaukee Wi, and step-son Roscoe Willingham (Maddie) Cleveland OH. Bob leaves 9 grandchildren Bill Milne (Kristin), Kristin Seifert Woller (Ryan), Katie Milne Rackiewicz (Kyle), Kim Seifert Kluz (Chris), Tami Seifert Schroeder (Joe), Meghan Milne Fladten (Paul), Melissa Milne Berg (Eric), Stacy Reddy Kodra (Besian), and Jessie Reddy Leyrer (Jon). Further survived by 22 great grandchildren and dear brother Donald Milne of Hayward, WI. Family would like to extend special thanks to Rachael and Jim; two special angels who were part of Bob's life in his last years, and the outstanding care from Home Hospice.Born April 27, 1926 in Park Ridge IL to Robert and Elsie Milne where he lived till entering the Army Air Force upon graduating from High School during WWII. After the war he attended Lawrence College in Appleton WI where he was also a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He spent 25 years as a manufacturer's rep for Simonds Abrasive in the Milwaukee Area, retiring in 1974. At that time he and wife Ricky moved to Cable, WI to join brother Don in running Eagle Knob Lodge, a resort they had purchased in 1958. After selling the resort they retired back in Elm Grove WI in 1984.Bob had many friends, was co- founder of the Wauwatosa East Community Athletic Association, co-founder of Elm Grove Golf Society (EGGS), and long time member of the First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa. He also spent years as a volunteer teacher of the Laubach Literacy Service in Milwaukee, and was a long time loyal Fan of the University of Wisconsin Sports Teams and Wisconsin Professional Sports teams.Memorial service to be held at a later date.