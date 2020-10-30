1/
Charles T. Hill
Charles T. Hill

Entered into Eternal Life on October 27, 2020 at the age of 95, and reunited with his beloved wife Betty. Loving dad of Sharon (Harold) Wittman and Todd (Deborah) Hill. Proud grandpa of Kristi (Shawn) LaPrest, Ryan Hill and Lisa Hill. Great-grandpa of Aubrey, Miles, Mia and Parker. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Dickson Hollow and Allay Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.

Charles proudly served in the US Army during WWII.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
