Charles Vitek
Milwaukee - Charles Francis Vitek, 94, passed peacefully on Saturday November 9, 2019.
He is survived by his brother Dan, granddaughters Sarah and Laura, and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister Lucille, daughter Marianne, and loving wife Emma.
Charles was born April 11, 1925 to Charles J. and Sophia Vitek (née Herman). He joined the war effort immediately out of high school as a Navy corpsman in the Marines and served his country proudly from 1943 to 1946. Chuck met his future wife while stationed at Philadelphia Naval Hospital. He and Emma married in 1947 and adopted little Marianne in 1958.
His post-military sales career resulted in a vast network of friends and golf buddies. Chuck loved to spend summertime working on the lake house they built just outside Minocqua and eventually, he and Emma retired to Florida for the winters. He was active with the , honor guard, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and is a Purple Heart recipient.
St. James Catholic Church in Franklin will hold a memorial and celebration of life on Friday, November 15th. Times will be 09:00 for visitation, 11:00 service, and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to: , , or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019