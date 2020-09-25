1/
Charles W. Friedel
Charles W. Friedel

Menomonee Falls - Passed away September 23, 2020, age 79 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen. Proud father of Elizabeth (John) Watry of Delafield, Matthew (Lyn) Friedel of Highlands Ranch, CO and Laura (Michael) La Porte of Glencoe, IL. Beloved Poppy of Kathryn (fiancé Glen Harold) and Nicholas Watry, Nathan and Abigail Friedel, Braeden Justin and Margot La Porte. Further survived by sister-in-law Carol Meier, brother-in-law James Flanagan, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Marie Friedel of Fond du Lac, sister and brother-in-law Rosanne and Paul Duffey, brothers James and Joseph Friedel and sister-in-law Virginia Flanagan.

After retiring from a successful career in information technology, Chuck enjoyed traveling, woodworking, computers and spending time with his friends and family. Watching his grandchildren's athletic and musical activities brought him great joy. Chuck was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. In keeping with his wishes, he will be buried at sea. If desired, please consider a donation in his name to Disabled American Veterans or the Veterans Organization of your choice. A memorial service to celebrate Chuck's life will be held at a future date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
