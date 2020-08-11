Charles W. Manke
Oconomowoc - Charles W. Manke, 72, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home.
Charles Walter Manke was born on January 3, 1948 in Hartford, the son of Gordon and Helen (nee Winkelman) Manke. On August 22, 1970, he married Sharon Luck in Ashippun. He served in the United States Navy for four years. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and working on the farm. He was a member of American Legion Post #91 in Oconomowoc.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sharon Manke of Oconomowoc; son, John (Lisa) Manke of Appleton; grandchildren, Lillian Manke of Oshkosh, Nathan Manke of Appleton, and Lucas Manke of Appleton; brothers, James (Nancy) Manke of Tennesee and Marvin (Kathy) Manke of Palmyra as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private family memorial service will take place. Military honors will be conducted. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to American Legion Post #91 or Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
.