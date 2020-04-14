Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McNaughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. McNaughton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. McNaughton Notice
Charles W. McNaughton

Brookfield - Age 75, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born February 6, 1945, in Milwaukee, WI to George and Mary (Wegner) McNaughton.

Charles worked his entire career at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel until his retirement in 2000.

Devoted husband to Diane who preceded him in death. Beloved father of Adam (Crissy) McNaughton and Lisa Fuhrmann (Peter Calaway). Proud grandfather of Jackson, Lauren, Ally, Wes, Dayne, Ethan, Jaxon, Claire and Great-grandfather to Macy and Leo. Further survived by his Step-children Leann Burmeister, Dawn (Daniel) Bauman, the late David Burmeister, brother Lawrence and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Legacy Assisted Living in Pewaukee, WI for their care and graciousness over the past several months.

Private Service will be held in his honor before being laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association in Charles' name are greatly appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline