Charles W. McNaughton
Brookfield - Age 75, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born February 6, 1945, in Milwaukee, WI to George and Mary (Wegner) McNaughton.
Charles worked his entire career at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel until his retirement in 2000.
Devoted husband to Diane who preceded him in death. Beloved father of Adam (Crissy) McNaughton and Lisa Fuhrmann (Peter Calaway). Proud grandfather of Jackson, Lauren, Ally, Wes, Dayne, Ethan, Jaxon, Claire and Great-grandfather to Macy and Leo. Further survived by his Step-children Leann Burmeister, Dawn (Daniel) Bauman, the late David Burmeister, brother Lawrence and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Legacy Assisted Living in Pewaukee, WI for their care and graciousness over the past several months.
Private Service will be held in his honor before being laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association in Charles' name are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020