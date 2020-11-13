Charles W. WeberNew Berlin - Called home to the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 age 79 years. Beloved husband of Carol (Nee Koerner). Dear father of Tom (Wendy), Tim (Dawn) Pat (Michelle). Special step-dad to Cathie (Rick) Hintz, the late David Gundersen, Mike (Donna) Gundersen, Jenny (Brad) Kentopp. Loving grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 6. Brother of Cathy (Rich) Rydeski and Bill (Carol) Weber. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at BLESSED SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH (15250 W. Cleveland Ave.) from 1PM until the time of service at 2PM. A private entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.Chuck was an avid model railroader and a train enthusiast; he also had a passion for photography. Chuck was a retired employee of the City of Wauwatosa Electrical Department. If so desired memorials to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church appreciated.Chucks family brought so much joy into his life.