Charles Wesley Kramlich III
Sister Bay - Charles "Wesley" Kramlich III, 97, of Sister Bay, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.
Grew up in Wauwatosa; spent summers on Big Cedar Lake near West Bend. Bachelor's degree from Carroll College, Waukesha (1944). Served in WWII with 74th United States Army Air Force base unit. Master's degree from UW-Madison (1949). 40-year career with Thiem Corporation in West Allis as Laboratory Chemist, then Plant Manager, and finally Director of Manufacturing. Former Chief of the Cedar Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles Walter and Irma Ida (Kuechenmeister) Kramlich; wife, Celia "Cookie" (Swords) Kramlich; half-brother, Jean Schuster; first wife, Janet Paxton; and other relatives.
Survived by brother, Bruce Kramlich of Littleton, CO, and sister, Carol Mongreig of Mequon; three sons, Curt (Joanne) Kramlich of Fond du Lac, James (Margie) Kramlich of Appleton, and David Kramlich of Stillwater, MN; grandchildren; great-granddaughter; stepchildren, Tina (Swords) Andaluz of Sparta, TN, and Russell "Rusty" Swords of Milwaukee; step-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Wes' life will be honored on his birthday, Saturday, April 25, 2020: Graveside Committal Service with Military Honors at 11 a.m. at Ephraim Moravian Cemetery (corner of Willow Street and Norway Street S); Memorial Luncheon at noon at the Ephraim Village Hall (9996 Water Street, Ephraim, WI 54211) with Sharing of Memories at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials in his name appreciated for Birch Creek Music Performance Center (PO Box 230, Egg Harbor, WI 54209-0230 or https://birchcreek.org/support/give).
Arrangements entrusted with Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay. View full obituary tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020