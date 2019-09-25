Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles William Buehl Jr.

Menomonee Falls - On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Charles William Buehl Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84.

Charles was born in Janesville, WI to Charles and Esther Buehl. After 4 years in the Navy he graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a degree in Production Control and a minor in Business in 1961.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Esther, and his nephew, Kevin. He is survived by his wife, Susan Buehl, children and grandchildren : Amber (husband Fred); Angela (husband Dan); Michael(wife Stephanie, children Alex, Lydia, Josh, Dominick, and Kamryn); sister Ruth; niece Susan; nephew David; and many friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls at 12 p.m. with a visitation preceding from 10 - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Katy's Kloset (a medical equipment lending library) at 404 Wilmont Dr., Unit D, Waukesha, WI 53189.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
