Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Zarr



West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, April 28, 2020, age 46 years. Father of Brett Rice. Brother of Dawn (Richard) Ziolecki and the late Richard Zarr. Step-brother of Sandy (Paul) Hilsabeck. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Employee of Beer Capital. Charles also enjoyed fishing. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy appreciated.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store