Charlotte A. Harris-Benn
Milwaukee - Born to life Nov. 8, 1942. Born to eternal life Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Wesley (Kimberly), Michael, Charles, and Christal Benn. Dear grandmother of Amber Benn-Jones, Jordan, and Imani Brown-Benn, Loving great grandmother of Jahmere, Jamiah, and Jahmari Jones. Sister of Pamela (Morman) Harris-Keaton. Aunt of Carlen Dunham-Mayfield. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sat. Oct. 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2207 N. 2nd St. from 11:00 AM until Services at 12:00 Noon.
Ms. Harris-Benn received Master Degrees in English and Education from UWM. She taught English and African American Literature at MATC for many years and was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019