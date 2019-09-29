Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
2207 N. 2nd St.
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
2207 N. 2nd St.
Charlotte A. Harris-Benn


1942 - 2019
Charlotte A. Harris-Benn Notice
Charlotte A. Harris-Benn

Milwaukee - Born to life Nov. 8, 1942. Born to eternal life Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Wesley (Kimberly), Michael, Charles, and Christal Benn. Dear grandmother of Amber Benn-Jones, Jordan, and Imani Brown-Benn, Loving great grandmother of Jahmere, Jamiah, and Jahmari Jones. Sister of Pamela (Morman) Harris-Keaton. Aunt of Carlen Dunham-Mayfield. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sat. Oct. 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2207 N. 2nd St. from 11:00 AM until Services at 12:00 Noon.

Ms. Harris-Benn received Master Degrees in English and Education from UWM. She taught English and African American Literature at MATC for many years and was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
