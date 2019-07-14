|
Goad, Charlotte E. (Nee Meyer) Passed peacefully on Wed., July 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Charlotte is lovingly survived by her son, Richard C. Goad; special niece, Helen Totsky; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents; young son, Jimmie; brothers, Robert, Charles F. Meyer and infant brother, Lloyd. She was born in Wauwatosa, the daughter of Erwin and Eleanor Meyer. Charlotte worked as a Payroll Supervisor at Harnischfeger Industries for 35 years and was an active member in the Harneschfeger Girls Club, Retirees and the Quarter Century Club. Most of all she was an excellent cook and a very wise money investor. Per Charlotte's wishes no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019