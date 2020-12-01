1/1
Charlotte Hofslien
Charlotte Hofslien

Black Earth - Charlotte Jane Hofslien, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains, Wis. She was born in Viroqua, Wis., on Sept. 4, 1925, to the late Thomas and Palma Hofslien. After graduating from Viroqua High School, she moved to Milwaukee where she lived and worked for the remainder of her life.

Charlotte was employed as Office Manager and Secretary for American Stainless Kitchen Company for several years before moving on to work as Secretary to the Regional Manager for Cities Service Oil Company (Citgo). While working there she became President of Doherty Girls Sorority, an organization of women who were employed by the company. She was also a member of Desk and Derrick Club of Milwaukee for 16 years, appointed to assist with conventions and trade shows; and was elected President in 1966.

Charlotte was highly respected by her peers and will be remembered by colleagues, friends, and family for her free spirit, keen sense of humor, and hearty laughter. She lived her last years at Milestone Senior Living under the loving, tender care of their awesome staff.

Charlotte is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Margie Hofslien of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Eugene Kostecki of Cross Plains; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and dear friends that she thought of as family. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Enid Berling and Rena Kostecki; and niece, Kris Stott.

Private burial will be held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
