Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC PARISH
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
West Allis., WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC PARISH
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
West Allis, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Kuehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte L. Kuehn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charlotte L. Kuehn Notice
Kuehn, Charlotte L. (Nee Chatham) Passed away peacefully on Saturday February 2, 2019 at age 94 years. Beloved wife of Willard for 69 years. Loving mother of Mark (Jean), and Karen (Richard) Heine. Proud grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 4. Survived by her sisters Joan Tripi, and Shirley Schwid. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Charlotte loved to iron, make sure everyone was dressed warm, and that they said their prayers. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Alzheimers Foundation of America are appreciated. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6 from 9:30 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC PARISH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd. in West Allis. Entombment at Arlington Cemetery in Greenfield. To receive this obit/directions text 1833526 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now