Kuehn, Charlotte L. (Nee Chatham) Passed away peacefully on Saturday February 2, 2019 at age 94 years. Beloved wife of Willard for 69 years. Loving mother of Mark (Jean), and Karen (Richard) Heine. Proud grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 4. Survived by her sisters Joan Tripi, and Shirley Schwid. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Charlotte loved to iron, make sure everyone was dressed warm, and that they said their prayers. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Alzheimers Foundation of America are appreciated. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6 from 9:30 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC PARISH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd. in West Allis. Entombment at Arlington Cemetery in Greenfield. To receive this obit/directions text 1833526 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019