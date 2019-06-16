Services
Yanke, Charlotte M. (Nee Skorlinski) Born to Eternal Life on June 13, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Yanke. Dear mother of Peter (Patricia), Theresa (Gary) Radke, Paul (Cynthia), Joseph (Mary) and Thomas. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 18, from 9:30 - 11 AM at SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., St. Francis, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Charlotte was an avid supporter of the Potawatomi casino. To receive this obit / directions, text 1849421 to 414 301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
