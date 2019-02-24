Ziegler, Charlotte M. Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a short illness. Age 89. Dearly loved sister of Mary Virginia (Forrest) Roemer and Charles (Virginia) Ziegler. Further survived by nephews Chuck and John (Amy) Roemer, Mike, Dan (Penny), and Tim (Netty) Ziegler. Nieces Mary Roemer, Judy (Juan) Muniz, Linda Ziegler, and Margaret (Dean) Panas. Great-nephews Jacob Bram, Justin (Megan), Zack, and Tyler Ziegler, and Harry Panas. Great-nieces Amanda (Dan) Sonnenburg, Amber (Luke) Ross, Roxanne Panas, and Helen Roemer; cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Martha Ziegler. Visitation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 12700 W. Howard Ave. on Saturday, March 2 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to a . Charlotte worked for over forty years at the City of Milwaukee Tax Commissioner's Office and volunteered at the Pabst Mansion, the UPAF, and St. Joseph's Hospital. She will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews for many things: her unconditional acceptance, love, and generosity, and while growing up, annual outings to the zoo with lunches afterwards, Easter celebrations with original poems holding clues to where baskets were hidden for each child, and lining up on Christmas Eve waiting for Santa to arrive. She will be greatly missed.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary