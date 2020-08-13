Charlotte Mach



Charlotte Mach passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7th. She was born in Bremen, Germany on June 16, 1919 and has now returned home to be with the Lord. She bravely endured a devastating stroke 17 years ago with few grievances.



Charlotte traveled from Germany to Greece and Italy to pursue her education. She was an honor student and developed her talent by learning four languages that made it possible to serve as Secretary and Interpreter to the U.S. Land Commissioner (Governor).



Charlotte married her loving husband, Hans, on March 18, 1950. Together they spent the following 70 years happily devoted to each other. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1951. Five years later, they became proud U.S. citizens settling in Milwaukee. Instead of traveling from one airport to the next, they discovered the endless beauty of America by car. After retirement, they traveled the world by ship. Charlotte was a talented cook and baker which made her the perfect hostess at many dinner parties.



Now it is farewell, Charlotte. You have pleased many with your charm, laughter and talents.



Charlotte has dedicated her remains to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Charlotte was a 15 year resident of Newcastle Place, 12600 N. Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092.









