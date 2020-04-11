|
Charlotte "Dolly" Pauline Buschke
September 12, 1945 - April 10, 2020
(Nee Lindeman) Of Hartford. Born to Eternal Life on April 10, 2020 at the age of 74 years old. Beloved wife to Thomas Sr. for 56 years; loving mother of Thomas Jr. (Anne), James (Carrie), and Ron (Susan); proud grandmother of Jessica, Miranda (Steve), Justin, Andrea, Zackary, Alexander, Jonathan and Andrew; proud great-grandmother to Phoenix. Further survived by numerous relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Charlotte Lindeman. Charlotte was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and worked at GE Healthcare for many years. She enjoyed residing in Celina, TN for 10 years and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She had a passion for cooking and loved to teach her grandkids. In lieu of flowers, donations to AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, WI. A Memorial Service celebrating Charlotte's life will be held at a future date at St. James Catholic Church Menomonee Falls, WI. Charlotte will be laid to rest privately with family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020