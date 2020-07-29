1/
Charlotte Slater
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Slater

Mequon - Born Charlotte Edelstein on February 7, 1932, passed away on July 29, 2020. Dear wife of the late Martin Slater. Caring father of Debra Slater, Julie Slater, and Steven (Rochelle) Slater. Loving sister of Marvin Edelstein (Judy, the late Irene), the late Mary (Raymond) Waisman, the late Rachel (Robert) Levin, the late Jerome (Esther) Edwards, and the late Bernard Edelstein, and sister-in-law of the late Al (Kerrie) Slater. Adoring grandmother of Ethan (Kaitlin) Chernin; Alyssa Cass and Jonathan Cass; Leah and Joseph Slater. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private graveside services followed by memorial services on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m., to attend go to https://www.ceebj.org/watch. Memorials to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun, Milwaukee Jewish Federation, or Milwaukee Jewish Federation.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blane Goodman
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blane Goodman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved