Charlotte Slater
Mequon - Born Charlotte Edelstein on February 7, 1932, passed away on July 29, 2020. Dear wife of the late Martin Slater. Caring father of Debra Slater, Julie Slater, and Steven (Rochelle) Slater. Loving sister of Marvin Edelstein (Judy, the late Irene), the late Mary (Raymond) Waisman, the late Rachel (Robert) Levin, the late Jerome (Esther) Edwards, and the late Bernard Edelstein, and sister-in-law of the late Al (Kerrie) Slater. Adoring grandmother of Ethan (Kaitlin) Chernin; Alyssa Cass and Jonathan Cass; Leah and Joseph Slater. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services followed by memorial services on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m., to attend go to https://www.ceebj.org/watch
. Memorials to Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun, Milwaukee Jewish Federation, or Milwaukee Jewish Federation.