|
|
Koeffler, Charlotte W. (Nee Rintelman) Passed away peacefully on February 10th concluding an extraordinarily rich life. She and Harold Koeffler (1911-2012) husband of 71 years both lived to be 100 yrs. 5 months. Both Harold and Charlotte enjoyed travel and visited every continent on earth. She is survived by her son Phillip (Deborah) granddaughter, Chloe all of Los Angeles, CA and her daughter, Kristin (Dianne Benson) of Milton. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Jessie (nee Butke) Rintelman, and her sisters Loraine Farris and Fern Strickler. Charlotte enjoyed participating in community events. She was a life long member of Eastern Star, loved cooking for family and friends and was a keen bridge player. Charlotte loved playing golf having scored a hole-in-one and many "lowest puts" awards up until she was 92. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mukwonago from 10:00 AM until the time of Service at 11:00 AM. Luncheon will follow immediately at the Funeral Home, all are welcomed to stay for the lunch. Private burial will be held at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019