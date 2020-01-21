Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
Charmayne A. "Charlie" Nemitz

Charmayne A. "Charlie" Nemitz Notice
Charmayne A. "Charlie" Nemitz

Milwaukee - (nee Berdan) Born to Eternal Life Jan. 20, 2020, at age 71. Preceded in death by her husband Leroy, father Malcolm Berdan and siblings Gordon, Christine and Roberta. Beloved mother of Joely Douyette, Jeremy and Justin (Tierra). Dear grandma of Josh, Sami, Shane, Najiana, Justin, Janiece, Leiyah, Braiden and Jaden. Cherished daughter of Stella Berdan. Fond sister of Donna, Darlene, Susan and Pauline. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Sun. Jan. 26, 2020 from 11am until the time of services at 1pm, all at Jelacic Funeral Home. Private Interment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
