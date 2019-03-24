Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Chauncey Crocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chauncey Crocker Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Chauncey Crocker Jr. Notice
Crocker Jr., Chauncey Found peace on March 20, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband for 61 years to Herta (nee Zierath). Loving father of Chauncey III and Kirk (Peggy). Proud grandpa of Rory (Erin), Mykenna; Owen, Brooke and Quinn and great granddaughter Kennedy. Dear brother of George (Hashie) of Cape Cod and John (Ginny) of North Carolina. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Chauncey served in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Perlick Co. for 39 years. He loved Lake Michigan fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and going up to Crivitz. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 3PM until time of the funeral service at 6PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now