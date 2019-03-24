|
Crocker Jr., Chauncey Found peace on March 20, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband for 61 years to Herta (nee Zierath). Loving father of Chauncey III and Kirk (Peggy). Proud grandpa of Rory (Erin), Mykenna; Owen, Brooke and Quinn and great granddaughter Kennedy. Dear brother of George (Hashie) of Cape Cod and John (Ginny) of North Carolina. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Chauncey served in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Perlick Co. for 39 years. He loved Lake Michigan fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and going up to Crivitz. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 3PM until time of the funeral service at 6PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019