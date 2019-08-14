Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Chelsea Shurilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chelsea Leigh Shurilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chelsea Leigh Shurilla Notice
Shurilla, Chelsea Leigh Chelsea Leigh Shurilla Nelson, 28, completed her beautiful life on Friday, August 9 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The song she sang and left in the hearts of all who knew her will forever fill us with hope and light and love. Chelsea was an accomplished pianist, singer, and composer. She grew up in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and studied piano performance at Brigham Young University and nursing at Bryant and Stratton College. Her melody of life and the impact of her beautiful soul on all those who knew her will always be cherished. She is survived by: grandmother, Frances (nee Withers) Bakewell; parents, Kathleen and Larry Shurilla; brothers, Lars, Nathan, and Keaton Shurilla; husband, David Barnett Nelson: daughter, Aleah Noel Nelson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Viewing from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 17th at The Lake Michigan Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9904 W. Calumet Rd., Milwaukee. Service to immediately follow. Memorials and donations can be made in memory of Chelsea to Aleah N. Nelson's future education at www.edvest.com/egift/ with Aleah's code WIaS38yV, or to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at https://nami.org.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chelsea's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline