Shurilla, Chelsea Leigh Chelsea Leigh Shurilla Nelson, 28, completed her beautiful life on Friday, August 9 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The song she sang and left in the hearts of all who knew her will forever fill us with hope and light and love. Chelsea was an accomplished pianist, singer, and composer. She grew up in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and studied piano performance at Brigham Young University and nursing at Bryant and Stratton College. Her melody of life and the impact of her beautiful soul on all those who knew her will always be cherished. She is survived by: grandmother, Frances (nee Withers) Bakewell; parents, Kathleen and Larry Shurilla; brothers, Lars, Nathan, and Keaton Shurilla; husband, David Barnett Nelson: daughter, Aleah Noel Nelson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Viewing from 1:00 to 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 17th at The Lake Michigan Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9904 W. Calumet Rd., Milwaukee. Service to immediately follow. Memorials and donations can be made in memory of Chelsea to Aleah N. Nelson's future education at www.edvest.com/egift/ with Aleah's code WIaS38yV, or to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at https://nami.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019