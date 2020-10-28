Chepur "Chep" S. Rao
Germantown - Loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home with his devoted wife by his side on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was 72. Chepur was born on January 15, 1948 to C. Seshagiri and Andallamma Rao in Hyderabad, India. He married his wife and best friend Donna Erspamer on May 12, 1979. A Visitation will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home (1167 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012) on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 from 4-7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Chep's memory are appreciated to Froedtert Hospital Foundation, Brain Tumor Cancer Research, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53226-3596 or online at www.my.froedterthospitalfoundation.org/makeagift