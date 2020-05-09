Cheri Holloway



November 11, 1954 - April 29, 2020



Our fragile but feisty little sparrow has gone to find peace. Beloved wife of Ray Holloway who was with her when she passed. Cheri has always been the center of Ray's world. They supported each other through the good times and the tough times. Cheri was cheerfully employed for many years at in the Bakery Department of Kohls Food Stores until disabilities made her unable to work. Friends and family knew Cheri as a loyal, caring and funny little imp. She loved to cook (which was ironic since she ate like a bird) and she shared many a good meal with us. She was a generous friend ...always available to give comfort, aid and shelter to those in need. Cheri knew sadness in her life but was able to put on a brave face and do the best she could.



Cheri is survive by many who loved and cared for her. Husband Ray Holloway cherished and loved her with all his heart. Survived by son Christopher Aschik and her grandchildren Ezmariyah (Esme) and Samuel Aschik. Predeceased by herloving sister Roxanne (Sissy) Kurszewski. Angela and Carl Wegner (in-laws) will always remember her with tenderness,



Cheri considered her many close friends to be family and loved them so much: her partner-in-crime Marilyn Strubel; her faithful friend Joyce Gulbronson; her buddy Guy Vanderhyden and his wife Barb; playmate Joe Hanley; pals Tabby Kaebisch and Veronica Adkins; and many others. Cheri dearly loved the Thompson Family of Jeff, Dana, Alice and especially Gwen. Dana was there with Cheri and Ray at the end providing solace and comfort which will always be gratefully remembered. Special thanks to Bill Mueller who was there for Cheri when she needed him.



A celebration of Cheri's life will be held when it is safe again. Cheri and Ray loved taking their little camper for time in the beautiful Wisconsin outdoors. Cheri's very favorite part of the campong experience was a nice big roaring campfire. We will gather together and remember her around a bonfire and watch the sparks fly to greet her in the stars.









