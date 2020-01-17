|
Cherie Ann Hoeppner (Pietila)
Cherie Ann Hoeppner (Pietila), 41, has gone to her everlasting rest after a long and painful illness January 14, 2020 in Leesburg Florida. Cherie was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, many family members and friends. Beloved daughter of surviving father and mother, Richard Thomas Pietila and Cheryl Ann Pietila (Kobow) of Leesburg FL and her brother Thomas John Pietila of Caledonia WI.
Also survived by son Christopher Daniel Hoeppner of Illinois and stepson Cody Hoeppner of Upper Michigan. Cherie has many various family members who also remain.
Cherie was born in Oscoda MI and traveled with family to various Air Force Bases throughout her younger years.
She loved to swim and play with her dog Lily who also had preceded her in death.
Services TBD and will be held in the Chapel at Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee Wisconsin spring 2020. Cherie will be laid to rest by her grandparents and Auntie at this time. She is and will be surely missed. A special thank you to the staff of Vitas hospice of Leesburg FL, Devita Dialysis, Leesburg hospital, Fort Atkinson WI hospital, UW Madison Hospital WI, St Lukes hospital WI, Marquette hospital in MI and Bell Memorial Hospital in MI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020