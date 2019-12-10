|
Cherie Lee Parcher
Bayside - I Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Saturday, December 7, 2019. I want everyone to celebrate my life. God blessed me with a wonderful life, a very loving family, father John, mother Naomi, sister Pat, brother Bill, brother-in-law John and my darling son, James and my adorable niece, Sally. I was doubly blessed to have my loving and terrific husband, Don and my darling son Jamie. I was also blessed to have fabulous friends, especially Carrie, who was like a sister to me, Mary Beth and Buzz, Sharon and Jim, Mary Sue and Scott, David and Patty, Tim, Jeff and Jane and Julia and many, many more.
I was blessed with my singing career and my loving marriage to the world's greatest lover and husband, Don. I also was blessed with musicians, Ron Martinson, Jeff Hamann, Teri Smirl and John Fashinger. I performed at the Voyager Lounge at the Hilton Hotel, the Towne Room, Skip Berg's Escape Club and the Mason Street Grill at the Pfister Hotel and Top of the Inn at the Hilton Hotel and many others. I was hired to speak about my life and career at many different functions and was very fortunate to make several commercials. I loved my jobs at WTMJ "Kids Klub", "The Hot Shots", "Noon Show" and also represented WTMJ at the Wisconsin State Fair and sang there and also sang at the Lena Horn show on Chicago TV.
I had a nice career as a sales representative for Prudential Insurance which I won my gold Oscar as top sales rep for Prudential.
My darling husband Don was an anchor newsman on WTMJ Channel 4, Milwaukee. Don was from Ohio and was hired by WLUK in Green Bay, WI and then was hired by WTMJ in Milwaukee. We met because we both worked for WTMJ. Don came to the Voyager Lounge to hear me sing and we were immediately drawn to each other, we dated, fell in love and 10 months later were engaged and then married on Easter. What a fabulous blessing! My darling Sally was my bridesmaid at our wedding. I was so thrilled to have a successful career and successful marriage.
Don and Jamie who have been waiting along with all my family, will be greeting me in heaven. I know my dear Lord from above put me on earth to entertain people, to make people laugh and be happy. So to all of you---Love, Laugh, and Be Happy.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 12, from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon at the Feerick Funeral Home followed by a service honoring my life at Noon with a reception to follow. My interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery where I will be laid to rest with Don and Jamie. Memorials in Cherie's name may be made to the , Attn: Memorial/Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, ILL 60674.
