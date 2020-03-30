|
Cherrilyn "Cherie" Florence Murray
Cherrilyn "Cherie" Florence Murray (Wolter) 70, returned to her heavenly home on March 27, 2020. A genuinely moral and positive person, she found peace and goodness in everyone, exemplifying unconditional love. She loved to cook and welcomed guests with open arms to her table, entertaining them with her wit. Undoubtedly, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren as the simple thought of them brought a smile to her face and warmth to her heart.
Cherie was born to the late Roland "Moco" and Haroldean "Peggy" Wolter, in Milwaukee, WI on February 24, 1950. She was immersed in the Catholic community that would be her lifelong support from an early age. She graduated from Marquette University in 1991 with a degree in accounting. She worked for years at various non-profit organizations, always giving her love to children and the community.
Cherie was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend, the late Timothy Robert Thomas Murray Sr., on June 13, 1970 in Milwaukee, WI. Cherie helped raise many children with patience and laughter in a home filled with food and music. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
Cherie is survived by her four children Kathleen (Cleveland) Murray, Timothy (Tracy) Murray Jr., Sarah (Jason) Oenning and Barbara (Marc) Schifalacqua. Loving mother also to Diana Bieganski, Patty Jelinski, Haydee Cook, Sarah Loomis and several other young women to whom she opened her home and heart. Fond sister to Duane (Margaret) Wolter, Rosemarie (Don) Stieglbauer, Brian Wolter, and David (Regina) Wolter.
Proud grandmother of Taylor, Jacob, Kalilah, Anthonie, Destiny, Darin, Rhiannon, Joshua, Matthew, Sophia, John, Matthew, Ryan, Brandon, Briana, Steven, Diane, Nicholas, Santana, Amanda, Zachary, and Derek. Dear great-grandmother to many.
Loving friend to Dory Skenadore, Pamela Wolter and many others. Also survived by in-laws, Godchildren, nieces and nephews who brightened her life with joy and laughter.
Mass to be held at St. Rose Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI, with a gathering to follow, sometime during the summer. Family with provide details at a future date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020