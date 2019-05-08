|
|
Hren, Cheryl A. Peacefully passed away on May 2, 2019, at the age of 74. Beloved daughter of the late Louis and Elaine Hren. Cherished sister of the late Timothy Hren, the late Robert Hren, William (Karen) Hren, Jennifer (Donald) Ochs, and Heidi (Todd Schultz) Hren. Further survived by loving nephews and nieces, other relatives, and dear friends. Cheryl was a generous, kindhearted woman. She spent her career as an office manager for construction companies in Milwaukee. She loved to travel to destinations around the country. However, her favorite getaway was right here in WI, where she loved spending time in the Northwoods with family and friends. Family will greet friends from 11:00AM to 12Noon on Monday, May 13th, at the Feerick Funeral Home, 20205 E. Capitol Dr., in Shorewood. A service honoring Cheryl's life will take place at 12:00PM. Reception to follow. Memorials in Cheryl's name may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019