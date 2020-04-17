|
Cheryl Ann Arnold
With profound sadness we announce that Cheryl Ann Arnold (nee Cottrell) was called to heaven on Sunday, April 12th. Beloved daughter of June and Leroy Peterson, and her second mom "Auntie Flo" Florence Pitts. Loving partner to Perry Nelson, whose children Dave, Don, Kelly, and Lori, and 15 grandchildren she loved as her own. Dear sister of the late Michael Cottrell, Sandra Gusewelle, Nancy (John) Linn, Brian Peterson, Jennifer Maynard, and the late Jeffrey Peterson. Special aunt to Mikaela, Michelle, Kris, Johnny, Annelise (her princess), Tommy, and Matthew.
Cheri found her calling as special education teacher for MPS. She gave her "kids" her all and loved them dearly. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
The family will have a service for Cheri at a later date in Crandon, WI
Donations to the Aplastic Anemia International Foundation (AAMDS.org) appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020