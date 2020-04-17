Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Arnold Notice
Cheryl Ann Arnold

With profound sadness we announce that Cheryl Ann Arnold (nee Cottrell) was called to heaven on Sunday, April 12th. Beloved daughter of June and Leroy Peterson, and her second mom "Auntie Flo" Florence Pitts. Loving partner to Perry Nelson, whose children Dave, Don, Kelly, and Lori, and 15 grandchildren she loved as her own. Dear sister of the late Michael Cottrell, Sandra Gusewelle, Nancy (John) Linn, Brian Peterson, Jennifer Maynard, and the late Jeffrey Peterson. Special aunt to Mikaela, Michelle, Kris, Johnny, Annelise (her princess), Tommy, and Matthew.

Cheri found her calling as special education teacher for MPS. She gave her "kids" her all and loved them dearly. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

The family will have a service for Cheri at a later date in Crandon, WI

Donations to the Aplastic Anemia International Foundation (AAMDS.org) appreciated



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline