Cheryl Ann Komisarek
Greenfield - Passed away peacefully June 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved mother of Lisa (Eric) Sprangers and Lori (Jeff) Filsinger. Caring grandmother of Julia, Leah, Ryan, and Adeline. Special partner of Glenn Mueller. Preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey, and parents John and Lorraine Anderson. Also survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, from 2PM - 4 PM, at the funeral home.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
