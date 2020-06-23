Cheryl Ann KomisarekGreenfield - Passed away peacefully June 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved mother of Lisa (Eric) Sprangers and Lori (Jeff) Filsinger. Caring grandmother of Julia, Leah, Ryan, and Adeline. Special partner of Glenn Mueller. Preceded in death by her husband Jeffrey, and parents John and Lorraine Anderson. Also survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, from 2PM - 4 PM, at the funeral home.