Cheryl Anne Wolf, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Cheryl was born on March 23, 1951, in Milwaukee, WI, daughter to Leroy and Betty (Mani) Turtenwald. She was united in marriage to Jerry Wolf on May 28, 1994, in Pewaukee, WI. Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family. She had an incredibly warm, caring, and selfless spirit and always opened her arms to those in need. She will be remembered for her amazingly compassionate heart and wonderful smile.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Jerry of 25 years; children Josh (Rebecca) LeBombard, Jaime (Justin) Lindow, Ron Wolf and Steve (Promise) Wolf; grandchildren Wyatt and Jacob Lindow, Jackson and Isabella Wolf, Devin Wolf, Wes and Ellis LeBombard; brothers Gary (Robin) Turtenwald, Keith (Kathy) Turtenwald and Kathy (Jay) Turtenwald-Gehrig. She also leaves behind her furry pet family- her dog Toby and cats Stinky, Baby and Trouble.

There will be no services, per Cheryl's wishes. However, the family will hold a celebration of life at some point in the coming months. Reach out to her son Josh ([email protected]) if you would like to receive information on the celebration when it is available.

Memorials may be given to the NorthWoods Humane Society in memory of Cheryl. https://www.northwoodshumanesociety.org/donate--membership.html.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
