Jung, Cheryl G. JUNG, Cheryl G. known by many as "Cher" passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 67; taking with her the hearts of her family and friends. She was the daughter of Raymond and Oreutta Jung, Sister to Kirk and Eric Jung, Mother to Aaron Jung Bowen and Mother in "Love" to Aaron's wife Jessica. A celebration of Cher's life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 doors opening at 5pm at The Church in Wisconsin, S63W13761 College Ave, Muskego, WI 53150
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2019
